Roku Inc (ROKU) VP Sells $5,162,638.32 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $5,162,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chas Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, September 25th, Chas Smith sold 82,811 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $6,015,391.04.

On Friday, August 10th, Chas Smith sold 130,908 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $7,604,445.72.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $50.47. 5,756,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.53. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,673 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Roku by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,960,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Roku by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 480,762 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,972,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,971,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Cannonball Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.