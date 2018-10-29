Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 144.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,755,000 after purchasing an additional 107,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 446,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.54.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,974. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,894 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.