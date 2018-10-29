Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Ingersoll-Rand (IR) a $106.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.85.

Shares of IR opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

