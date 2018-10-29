Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,800 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares in the company, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,070 shares of company stock worth $47,569,729. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $230.00 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

