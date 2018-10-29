Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $29,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 588.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wood & Company boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

FIS opened at $101.37 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

