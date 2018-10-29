Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 499,660 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499,660 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.38% of The Western Union worth $32,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 22.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 64.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 303,825 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 40.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 192,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 516,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.2% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 162,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.92.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

