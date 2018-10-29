Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,952,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 102,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 260,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in AT&T by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 438,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

