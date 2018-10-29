RingCentral (RNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. RingCentral has set its Q3 guidance at $0.15-0.17 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $0.66-0.70 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,508 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $4,509,859.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,282 shares in the company, valued at $31,187,389.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 6,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $463,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 277,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,116,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,349 shares of company stock valued at $22,231,259 in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.