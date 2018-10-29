Richard P. Clark Sells 2,857 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Richard P. Clark sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $447,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,479. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 134,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 13.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 235,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.37.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

