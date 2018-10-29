Richard P. Clark Sells 2,857 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Richard P. Clark sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $447,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,479. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 134,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 13.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 235,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.37.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.
