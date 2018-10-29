Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 134.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

ANIK opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.12 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

