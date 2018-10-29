Rexnord Corp (RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce sales of $514.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.60 million and the highest is $524.30 million. Rexnord posted sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.18 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.34%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXN. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

RXN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. FMR LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 21.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,238,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,286,000 after buying an additional 1,089,253 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18,706.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 431,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 429,505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 55.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391,987 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $11,057,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 82.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 632,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 286,800 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

