Reviewing WMIH (COOP) and The Competition

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare WMIH to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for WMIH and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 1 0 1 0 2.00 WMIH Competitors 199 793 1028 49 2.45

WMIH presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.03%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.74%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 20.90% -54.07% -6.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 114.92 WMIH Competitors $4.17 billion $594.98 million 20.36

WMIH’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WMIH peers beat WMIH on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

