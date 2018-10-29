Reviewing Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Liberty Braves Group Series A does not pay a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

73.9% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 19.47% 19.12% 4.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Braves Group Series A and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $39.64, suggesting a potential upside of 46.10%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series A $386.00 million 0.68 N/A N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group $2.73 billion 1.01 $576.01 million $2.80 9.69

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 601 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it offers digital agency services; and broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

