Reviewing DHX Media (DHXM) and Dhx Media Com Vtg (DMQHF)

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) and Dhx Media Com Vtg (OTCMKTS:DMQHF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DHX Media alerts:

60.1% of DHX Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHX Media and Dhx Media Com Vtg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media -3.66% 0.04% 0.01% Dhx Media Com Vtg -2.94% 2.40% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHX Media and Dhx Media Com Vtg’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media $333.29 million 0.73 -$11.07 million N/A N/A Dhx Media Com Vtg $225.17 million 1.57 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Dhx Media Com Vtg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHX Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DHX Media and Dhx Media Com Vtg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHX Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Dhx Media Com Vtg 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

DHX Media has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dhx Media Com Vtg has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dhx Media Com Vtg pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DHX Media does not pay a dividend. DHX Media has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Dhx Media Com Vtg beats DHX Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. The company also sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. In addition, the company holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., Télémagino, and Family CHRGD television channels; and exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories. Further, it licenses its brands, such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Johnny Test, In the Night Garden, and Twirlywoos, as well as music publishing and retransmission rights, and live tours. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Dhx Media Com Vtg Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., Télémagino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.