Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.45 Million Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,771,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after buying an additional 1,671,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,687,497 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $121,099,000 after buying an additional 1,475,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,879,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 1,385,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,256,394 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,733,000 after buying an additional 804,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

HAL stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

