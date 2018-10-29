Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Liberty Property Trust worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,326,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,301,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,730,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 283.8% in the second quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after buying an additional 1,336,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,281,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPT. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 target price on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:LPT opened at $42.88 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

