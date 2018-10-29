Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,569 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,069 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $3,280,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $15,384,360. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.59 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

