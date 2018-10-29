Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, analysts expect Restoration Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIR opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. Restoration Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

In other Restoration Robotics news, major shareholder Interwest Partners Ix, Lp bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic H. Moll bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,399,999 shares of company stock worth $3,599,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

HAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

