Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Universal Logistics (ULH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH) recently:

10/19/2018 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Universal Logistics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Universal Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $28.14 on Monday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $799.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $374.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Universal Logistics’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

In other Universal Logistics news, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $264,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $354,791.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,306.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

