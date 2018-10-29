Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now forecasts that the software giant will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $823.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 853,460 shares of company stock worth $92,965,482 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

