Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $248,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.36 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

