Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 496,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $113,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $141,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $159,552 over the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $4.01 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

