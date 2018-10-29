Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE:SD opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.54. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 30.00%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.