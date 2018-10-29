Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

Shares of RS opened at $76.24 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

