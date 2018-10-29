Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4,168.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,539 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $74,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,468,000 after purchasing an additional 670,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 351,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,017,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,750,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9,512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.99. 33,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.80. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

