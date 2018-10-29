Reik & CO. LLC Trims Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. comprises approximately 10.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $36,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,624,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,281,000 after purchasing an additional 876,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.55. 26,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,949. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total value of $905,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

