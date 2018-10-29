Redfin Corp (RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. 45,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,219. Redfin has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of -2.79.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,744.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,261. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 564,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

