Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) in the last few weeks:

10/18/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

10/17/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/26/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. 496,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,320. The company has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.22 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

