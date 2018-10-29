Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alibaba Group (BABA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

10/29/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $224.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $295.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

10/12/2018 – Alibaba Group was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Alibaba Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/10/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Alibaba Group was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Alibaba Group was given a new $189.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Alibaba Group was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to benefit from its core e-commerce and retail business. Its strong momentum in both domestic as well as international market remains positive. Moreover, the company’s New Retail strategy is aiding growth in its Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base will continue to drive its top-line growth. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses risk. Additionally, the company’s increasing investments and macro headwinds in China are major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

10/4/2018 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $241.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies despite of its well-performing e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the global cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Further, macro economic conditions in China are major concerns. Also, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company remains confident on its core e-commerce business, with the support of its New Retail strategy and FashionAI. Also, its expanding cloud business remains positive.”

9/24/2018 – Alibaba Group was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at CLSA. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies despite of its well-performing e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the global cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Further, macro economic conditions in China are major concerns. Also, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company remains confident on its core e-commerce business, with the support of its New Retail strategy and FashionAI. Also, its expanding cloud business remains positive.”

9/12/2018 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.51 on Monday, hitting $132.36. 1,738,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,015,460. The stock has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

