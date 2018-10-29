Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.51.

In other Realty Income news, COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,074,028.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,657.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

