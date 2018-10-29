Rcoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last 24 Hours (RCN)

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Rcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000505 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000802 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Rcoin

Rcoin (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token . Rcoin’s official website is www.rcoineu.com

Buying and Selling Rcoin

Rcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

