Raytheon (RTN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon has a one year low of $170.73 and a one year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

