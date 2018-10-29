Raymond James Trims Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Target Price to $15.00

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MMLP opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $219.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.83 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

