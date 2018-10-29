Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,786 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 60.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 358,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $842.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,516 shares of company stock worth $513,288. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.