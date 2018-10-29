Raymond James & Associates Has $407,000 Holdings in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 2,299.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 42.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

AFSI stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.86). AmTrust Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

