Rambus (RMBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Rambus updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.03-0.04 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,877. Rambus has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.15.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Rambus news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $62,438.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

