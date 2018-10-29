Rambus (RMBS) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.17 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.15. Rambus has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $62,438.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at $353,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.