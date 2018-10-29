Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “$28.40” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.65. 672,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 444.70% and a negative return on equity of 110.71%. Research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,498,923.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 169,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,527,831.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,460,913 shares in the company, valued at $134,580,817.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 289,363 shares of company stock worth $6,070,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 9,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Radius Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.