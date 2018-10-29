QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Shares of 16,100 SYSCO Co. (SYY)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,719,000. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in SYSCO by 12.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Golub Group LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,735.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

