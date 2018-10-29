QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 20,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 2.3% of QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $68.86 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

