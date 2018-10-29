Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 264,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,646. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

