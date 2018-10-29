Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. General Electric has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

