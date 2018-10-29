Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,203 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,210,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,070 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 471,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 319,922 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,892,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,931 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,179,000.

FNDE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. 318,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,784. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

