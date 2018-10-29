QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 352,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,658.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 853,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 753,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney purchased 1,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,031. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

