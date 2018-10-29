Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q2 guidance at $1.62 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.39. Qorvo has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $75,184.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $388,604.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,549,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,608 shares of company stock worth $3,635,256 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

