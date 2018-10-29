Qiagen (QGEN) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.504-1.519 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Qiagen also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.39-0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,877. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. BidaskClub downgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

