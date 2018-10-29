Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Cut by Analyst

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NBHC opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. National Bank has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Bank by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 413,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 123,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 2,433 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $98,925.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $956,614. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

