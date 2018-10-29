Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $57,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Trust Co grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 149,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $54.38 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,054,149.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 557,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 123,069 shares of company stock worth $6,430,191 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

