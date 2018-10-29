Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,430 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 403,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,684,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 259,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 249,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 9,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $1,878,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Deal sold 25,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $5,047,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,835,959.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,975,897. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.36. 13,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,741. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $241.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.49. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

