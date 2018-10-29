Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.86. 339,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,119. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.09 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Dunigan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $25,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,563.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

